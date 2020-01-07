These celebrities are donating money to the Australian bushfires

The bushfires in Australia are still ravaging parts of the country and are wreacking havoc on small communities and rural towns.

Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes and firefighters have been working around the clock to stop the spread of the fires.

The damage has been devastating and news of the bushfires has spread overseas with many activists and celebrities sharing photos of the devastation on social media.

The bushfires were even brought up multiple times Sunday night during the live broadcast of the Golden Globe awards.

There are many different places where you can donate money to help with relief, and many celebrities have shared donation links and even donated themselves.

One of the biggest donations came from Australian couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who shared they donated $500,000 to relief efforts.

Another big donation came from singer Pink, who announced she was donating $500,000.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she wrote.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Australian comedian Celeste Barber may have made one of the biggest differences after she raised millions in just a few short days. Barber started a fundraiser on Facebook, and it was shared by celebrities like Natalie Portman and Selma Blair. The Facebook fundraiser currently says it has raised more than $26 million.

Another Australian actor, Russell Crowe, who is in Australia right now, posted that he donated $105,000 to firefighters.

Beyond just donating, dozens of other celebrities have spread the word about the fires, posted donation links for their followers and raised awareness about the devastation the bushfires are causing. Hugh Jackman, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie are just a few who have done this.

Lizzo, who is currently touring in Australia, said being in the country while the bushfires are happening has put a lot of things in perspective and told her fans where they can donate money to help.

If you would like to donate to fighting the bushfires in Australia, follow the link here.

If you know someone (or you yourself) have a personal connection to the bushfires and you’d like to share, fill out the information below.