Deadly Australian wildfires rage on: How to help

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that the wildfires are still burning, “and they’ll be burning for months to come,” according to the Associated Press.

Millions of acres of land have been destroyed. At least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed. Animals are dead and missing. The blazes have so far scorched an area twice the size of Maryland.

So, how can we help?

Here’s a link to the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery.

And here’s a link to help WIRES, a group committed to helping the wildlife in Australia.

Several celebrities have announced some ideas on how to donate, as well.

Nicole Kidman, who cried on the red carpet at a Golden Globes event Sunday after learning that her Australian home was under threat, according to published reports, wrote the following on Instagram: “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, posted something similar.

Here’s Kidman’s post, along with the links she provided.

Pink shared the same photo, posting on her page, “Pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.”

Are you affected by the fires? Let us know.