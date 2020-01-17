LISTEN: Detroit’s Eminem drops surprise album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

DETROIT – Eminem dropped a surprise album, “Music To Be Murdered By," on Friday.

The album includes songs featuring Juice WRLD, who died last month, as well as fellow Detroit rapper Royce Da 5′9″, Skyler Gray, Ed Sheeran and more. Royce joins Em on three tracks.

Eminem name drops quite a few people and addresses the beef he has had with Machine Gun Kelly, saying, “When they ask me if the war’s finished with MGK, of course it is. I cleansed him of his mortal sins. I’m God and the Lord forgives," on the track “Unaccommodating."

He repeatedly brings up people who have criticized his music and mentions the past multiple times.

The album includes fast-paced tracks where he makes light of controversial topics, such as church shootings and the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in 2017, as well as slower, more personal songs.

Darker topics also emerge when news clips reporting shootings across the country are played at the end of “Darkness,” one of the slower tracks. Mass shootings are sprinkled throughout the album repeatedly.

Listen to “Music To Be Murdered By” below (Note: The album contains expletives.)