19ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

19ºF

Entertainment

’America’s Got Talent’ auditions are today at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Tags: America's Got Talent, AGT, Auditions, Novi, Suburban Collection Showplace, Talent, Singing
AGT Audition
AGT Audition (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. – Auditions for NBC’s 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” are being held today at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

  • When: Auditions are being held starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Suburban Collection Showplace -- 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374

Nationwide auditions welcome acts of any age and any talent. For more information go to www.AGTAuditions.com.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.