Filming begins in Detroit for major motion picture ‘No Sudden Move'

DETROIT – A whole bunch of trucks, cables and tents popped up in Rosedale Park on Tuesday, but it wasn’t a construction crew.

For the first time in years, a major motion picture is being shot in Detroit. Production of “No Sudden Move” began on Monday. It’s a feature film set in Detroit in 1955.

It centers around a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. Their plans eventually go horribly wrong.

The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour and Jon Hamm.

Ashton and Lyndon sreets on Detroit’s west side were bustling on Tuesday. There were lots of trucks, tents and people. Everyone was wearing masks.

A press release from HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures said the cast and crew will operate under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh, who also directed “Out of Sight” in Detroit in 1998.

