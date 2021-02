Will Ferrell explains why he hates Norway and why General Motors is all about EVerbody In. (GM)

General Motors has released its new Super Bowl ad, which features Will Ferrell seeking to surpass Norway for most electric vehicles sold.

GM has launched a big campaign for its electric vehicle lineup, planning 30 EVs by 2025, and electrifying their logo.

The new Super Bowl ad features Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina traveling to Norway, sort of, after finding out they are selling more EVs than the U.S.

Watch the GM ad below: