20th anniversary edition of J Dilla’s ‘Welcome 2 Detroit’ hits streaming platforms

A special 20th anniversary edition of J Dilla’s “Welcome 2 Detroit” was released to streaming services on Friday.

First issued by BBE Music in February of 2001, “Welcome 2 Detroit” was James Dewitt Yancey aka Jay Dee’s first solo outing and the debut appearance of his new ‘J Dilla’ moniker.

J Dilla is one of Detroit’s most iconic music names and is regarded as one of the best hip hop minds of his generation. Dilla passed away back in 2006 from complications from lupus at age 32.

The original project featured 16 tracks, while the anniversary edition includes 46, including demos and instrumentals. The 20th anniversary version is available on all major music streaming platforms.