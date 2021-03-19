FIFA, Animal Crossing, Guitar Hero among finalists for 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame

This photo, provided by the Strong National Museum of Play, in Rochester, N.Y., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, shows 12 finalists for 2021 induction into the Video Game Hall of Fame. Included are: Nintendo's "Animal Crossing," Infinity Ward/Activision's "Call of Duty," Zynga's "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," Harmonix's "Guitar Hero," Mattel Electronics' "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," Namco/Atari's "Pole Position," Blizzard Entertainment's "StarCraft," Midway's "Tran," and Broderbund's "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?" (Strong National Museum of Play via AP)

The 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists have been announced.

People can vote for their favorite finalists online (once every day) through March 25 as part of a “player’s choice ballot.”

The three games that receive the most public votes will form one ballot and will join the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee.

The committee is made up of journalists and scholars who are familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.

Click here to cast your vote.

View the list of 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame Finalists below:

Animal Crossing

Call of Duty

Farmville

FIFA International Soccer

Guitar Hero

Mattel Football

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Pole Position

Portal

StarCraft

Tron

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony by the Strong Museum on May 6 at 10:30 a.m.

READ: More entertainment coverage