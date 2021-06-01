Detroit concerts: Slipknot playing DTE Energy Music Theatre on Oct. 2

Slipknot and its Knotfest Roadshow will play DTE Energy Music Theatre on Oct. 2.

Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, KnotfestRoadshow.com,Ticketmaster.com or The XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets will be available on pre-sale to Knotfest subscribers at 10 a.m. local time on June 2.

Tickets start at $39.50 for lawn seats.

Slipknot, a 10-time Grammy-nominated band, will stop at DTE as part of its 28-date run following the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The Knotfest Roadshow’s first official date happens at Tinley Park, Ill. on Sept. 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the US, wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about life again,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. “This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it.”

Slipknot is working on new material. M.Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan confirmed to UK media that they are making “God music.”

The band’s current album, “We Are Not Your Kind,” is highlighted by the singles, “Nero Forte,” “Solway Firth,” and the lead track “Unsainted,” which was certified Gold in the U.S. The three tracks feature a Crahan-directed video, each of which trended on YouTube upon release with “Unsainted” at No. 1 globally for a full 24 hours.

For further information on Knotfest, including all your ticketing needs, click through to KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Full Dates as follows:

Sat 9/25/2021 Des Moines, IA National Balloon Classic Field*

Tue 9/28/2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed 9/29/2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 10/1/2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat 10/2/2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun 10/3/2021 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue 10/5/2021 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse

Fri 10/8/2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 10/9/2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sun 10/10/2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue 10/12/2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Wed 10/13/2021 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri 10/15/2021 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Sun 10/17/2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tue 10/19/2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed 10/20/2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri 10/22/2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat 10/23/2021 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun 10/24/2021 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue 10/26/2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Thu 10/28/2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 10/29/2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

Sat 10/30/2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon 11/1/2021 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Tue 11/2/2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange