Motor City Comic Con returns to Detroit after taking year off due to COVID

NOVI, Mich. – Before the pandemic, comic and pop culture conventions had gotten bigger than ever. Motor City Comic Con was no exception.

When COVID hit, the 2020 event in Novi was cancelled. It returns in a big way Friday at the Suburban Collection Showplace and runs through Sunday.

The 2021 event will feature guests, including Anthony Starr, Elijah Wood, Ice-T, Giancarlo Esposito and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the official Motor City Comic Con website here.

