Detroit legend Berry Gordy receives Kennedy Center Honors

Detroit legend and Motown founder Berry Gordy was among five people to receive a Kennedy Center honor in a tribute that aired Wednesday.

A big honor was bestowed upon Detroit legend Berry Gordy this month.

The Kennedy Center Honors returned earlier this month, recognizing honorees for their lifetime achievements in the creative arts. Gordy was among a class of four others honored during a tribute that aired Wednesday night, including Bette Middler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz.

The 44th tribute was led by Smokey Robinson and featured a performance by Stevie Wonder -- two artists whose careers were launched by Gordy, the founder of Motown Records.

The ceremony, held on Dec. 5, was a star-studded event and was attended by President Joe Biden, a presidential tradition.

Ad

Read more: Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends

Related: Motown Museum encouraging next generation of talent