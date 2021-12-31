Iconic entertainer Betty White dies at 99

The legendary actress and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to TMZ and other media outlets.

TMZ reports Betty White passed away at her home Friday morning in Los Angeles. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in January. People and Variety have also confirmed the news. The Associated Press has confirmed.

White was a television pioneer best known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Golden Girls.”

Besides starring in sitcoms and making guest appearances in dozens of others, she was a reliably witty game show host and guest; parade emcee (California’s Rose Parade and New York’s Thanksgiving Day parade) and soap opera actor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”). She dabbled in drama on the big screen (including as a U.S. senator in 1962′s “Advise & Consent”) and on TV (“Bones,” “Boston Legal”).

In her nine decades in American entertainment, she won eight Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards and a Grammy. She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1985.

