The internet’s first feud of 2022 is between Elmo and a pet rock

Look, life as we know it right now is pretty insane. Omicron is raging across the country, it didn’t even feel like 2021 happened and America’s sweetheart, Betty White, is dead.

So, it’s fitting that the first celebrity feud to happen this year is between Elmo from “Sesame Street” and a pet rock.

And no, we are not making this up.

The feud started when Twitter user @wumbooty tweeted a clip from an episode of “Sesame Street” in which Elmo gets very upset at Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco.

Loyal “Sesame Street” viewers will know, however, that this clip is from an episode that aired in 2004, so this video basically reignited a feud that’s been slow-burning for more than 15 years.

In the video, Elmo wants an oatmeal raisin cookie that apparently belongs to Rocco. When Elmo suggests that he can have the cookie, Zoe explains to Elmo that the cookie belongs to Rocco.

Since Elmo is a Muppet of logic, Elmo explains to Zoe that “Rocco is a rock” and “won’t know the difference.” Zoe is still looking out for her pet rock, but that’s not enough for Elmo. He officially loses it on Zoe and Rocco.

Of course, people on Twitter immediately made the clip go viral, with some commenting on how funny it was that Elmo flipped his lid on Zoe. He even tells her, “Rocco is not alive!”

Now, since the clip has resurfaced on the internet, the feud has been reignited, thanks to a tweet from Elmo that was fired off Tuesday afternoon.

“Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious,” Elmo tweeted.

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

This has to go down as one of the pettiest things that’s ever been tweeted on the internet.

It’s so iconic that the tweet deserves to be hung in the Smithsonian. It’s a cultural reset, if you will.

So, what will happen next? Will Rocco clap back? Does Elmo have more insults in the works? We’ll just have to wait and see.