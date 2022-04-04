Spark in the Park music, recreational marijuana festival proposed in Hazel Park

Ann Arbor has been celebrating marijuana for decades. Hash bash just marked its 50th year over the weekend. But a similar pot festival in another Metro Detroit community is sparking concerns. The two-day event in Hazel Park is called Spark in the park. It would be held in Green Acres Park in a neighborhood off Woodward Heights and I-75.

“I think it’s going to spark a lot of joy in the community,” Curtis Schabazz said.

Schabazz is excited about the proposed two-day marijuana and music festival called Spark in the Park. It’s set to take place right across from his home at Green Acres Park. Around 4,200 people are expected to attend.

“It’s about damn time. We legalized a few years ago. We decriminalized in this area way farther than that. Tommy Chong has a key to the city for Hazel Park. So, that right there kind of gives you that vibe and feel,” Schabazz said.

Diana Wise on the other hand is not a fan.

“It’s a family park. It’s small. They really need to go to a bigger place. They don’t have parking. They’re going to be up and down the side streets with little kids trying to play and even if they’re not,” Wise said.

If the festival is approved, it would take place on June 18 and 19. It would be Metro Detroit’s first music festival with licensed recreational marijuana. Around 20 bands and artists are set to play. Acts featured so far include Julian Marley and members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

“I’m a homeowner and you know what, I don’t need 4,200 people down there,” Wise said.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous also voiced concerns.

“Concerns are just with the sheer numbers and the noise, I guess. So, hopefully, they do some clean-up afterward just because of the number of people involved,” the woman said.

The promoter has gone before the council twice before to get final approval for the festival. Another meeting is scheduled for next week.

