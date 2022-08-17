The new book ‘Haunted Detroit’ takes you on a journey through the city’s paranormal past

Author Nicole Beauchamp standing in the parking lot of the Leland Hotel, with a view of Downtown Detroit in the background.

DETROIT – Do you have an obsession or fascination with Detroit’s haunted history? Or do you just have a passing interest in the paranormal?

Even if you have no interest at all in ghost stories, the new book “Haunted Detroit,” can teach you about the city’s past through the lens of the supernatural.

Learn about the Nain Rouge “Detroit’s Devil of Doom,” the suspected to be extremely haunted Detroit Police 6th Precinct, the history of horror at the Detroit-Leland Hotel, among many other stories.

This is her second book, Beauchamp released “Haunted Bay City Michigan” in September of 2020.

If you’re interested in Detroit’s haunted past, you can meet Beauchamp at the “Haunted Detroit” release party at the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Below is my interview with Beauchamp.

What sparked your interest in the paranormal? How long have you been interested?

I have been interested in the paranormal for as long as I can remember. I used to draw pictures of people talking to ghosts when I was about 6 years old. When I saw Ghost Hunters on TV for the first time, it really validated my passion and inspired me to create my own team, Tri-City Ghost Hunters Society, which I started in 2009.

What’s your favorite personal ghost story/experience?

I have had quite a few captivating personal paranormal experiences ever since childhood. However, my favorite one from Detroit happened in 2009. I was at my first major paranormal investigation with my team at Historic Fort Wayne and I captured a photograph of a full-bodied shadow figure that resembled a civil war soldier. I could not believe what I was seeing on my camera and immediately ran towards it after viewing it on the LCD screen, but nothing and no one was there. It was an incredible experience that really gave me hope of the afterlife existing. The full story and a photo of the shadow figure are in my new book, “Haunted Detroit.”

What was the process like gathering information for this book? How long did it take?

It was a very involved process where I had to determine which locations to write about, and there were many, so it was a challenge to choose. Then I had to seek people out who had affiliations with each location and conduct a series of interviews with each person. I consulted with attorneys for some of the stories, I had worked with an enormous number of libraries and historical societies to get the most accurate historical information, and I personally visited each location that I wrote about. It took me about 5-6 months to write the book, and that involved being totally immersed in the project. However, a lot of the information was gathered over the course of 13 years, ever since I first began investigating the paranormal in Detroit.

What story from your book interests you the most? What is your favorite haunted location in the Detroit area?

I am most intrigued by the ghost stories that have come from both the Leland Hotel and Elmwood Cemetery. The paranormal encounters experienced at those two locations seem incredibly terrifying. Although as said before, Metro Detroit has a lot of good ghost stories, and I don’t find any of them boring in the least.

Do you have any advice for people who are just becoming interested in the paranormal? Is there something in the Detroit area they should experience?

Always keep an open mind when it comes to the paranormal. Things don’t always happen on command and at the same time, the possibilities of what could happen are endless. I would recommend doing paranormal tours at Historic Fort Wayne, Eloise Asylum, The Whitney, and any other location from the book that offers them. I would also definitely make a visit to Erebus Haunted Attraction during haunt season. My last bit of advice is to be respectful to the locations from the book that you choose to visit as these locations have witnessed tragedy and are gravesites.

Is there anything you think I should have asked or anything you’d like to add?

I felt that the opportunity to write this book would be perfect to also bring awareness to many historical locations within the Metro-Detroit area, as well as document some of the area’s most enthralling ghost stories. It was my personal goal to make sure that this project was non-exploitative and that everyone in the book, both businesses and individuals, consented to being in the book. Everyone proofread and approved the chapters that they were featured in. My goal is to help financially support different locations from the book that need historical preservation. I want to make a positive difference in Detroit’s community.

Meet Nicole Beauchamp at book release party in Pontiac

Nicole Beauchamp will be at the “Haunted Detroit” release party at the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Aug. 20.

There will be exclusive “Haunted Detroit” merchandise for sale that will only be sold at that event. A meet and greet and book signing with Beauchamp is also happening at the event.

There will be a psychic fair, vendors, treats, opportunities for photos and actors for entertainment that will spend time with guests.

Greenlee Harris, an aspiring actress from Bay City, and Todd Stevenson, a Michigan actor, artist and Johnny Depp impressionist who worked as a double for Johnny Depp. He will be dressed as Sweeney Todd at the book release party.

The event is completely free, but goods and services are for sale. Anyone of any age is welcome to attend, click here to sign up.

Nicole Beauchamp on Facebook | ‘Haunted Detroit’ on Amazon | Sign up for the book release party

