46º

LIVE

Entertainment

Santa tracker: Where to find jolly Saint Nick in Metro Detroit 🎅

Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer around Southeast Michigan

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Santa Claus, Holiday, Santa Claus Photos, Metro Detroit, Entertainment, Christmas
Get your photo taken with Santa this holiday season. (Pixabay)

This list will be updated throughout the holiday season. If we are missing an event, please contact ewashington@wdiv.com.🎅

From St. Clair County to Livingston County, Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer around Metro Detroit before his big day.

If you are looking for a spot to get a picture with Santa or just to hang out with him and eat cookies, check out the list we have compiled of where he and his helpers will be this season.

Auburn Hills

Pictures with Santa at Great Lakes

Birmingham

Santa Walk

Santa House

Bloomfield Hills

Santa Sighting

  • Cranbrook House and Gardens
  • Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • For more information, click here.

Brownstown

Snacks with Santa

Clinton Township

Santa Claus at English Gardens

  • Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dearborn

Visit with Santa

Grosse Pointe Shores

Cookies with Santa

Breakfast with Santa

  • Ford House
  • Dec. 11, 18
  • 8 p.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Admission: $50 for members, $65 for non-members, $25 for children members, $35 for non-children members.
  • Click here to buy tickets.

Livonia

Sleigh Bells Are Jingling at Laurel Park Place

  • Laurel Park Place
  • Nov. 17 - Dec.24
  • Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 8 p.m and Sunday 12 - 6 p.m.
  • Prices: $39.99 - $49.99
  • Click here for more information.

Milford

Snacks with Santa

Monroe

Pictures with Santa

  • The Mall of Monroe
  • Nov. 25 - Dec. 24
  • To reserve a photo opportunity, click here.

New Boston

Sunday with Santa

Northville

Santa visits at the farm

  • Maybury Farm
  • Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • To purchase a ticket, click here.

Novi

Photos with Santa

Plymouth

Santa Claus at English Gardens

  • Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rochester

Santa Saturdays at Meadow Brook

  • Meadow Brook Hall
  • Dec. 3, 10 and 17
  • 11 a.m - 4 p.m.
  • Prices: $22.50 for adults and seniors, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 5 and under are free.
  • Click here to book tickets.

Royal Oak

Santa Claus at English Gardens

  • Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sterling Heights

Pictures with Santa

  • Nov. 25 - Dec. 24
  • To reserve a photo opportunity, click here.

Taylor

Taylor Winterfest Stroll

  • Heritage Park
  • Dec. 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23
  • Tickets: Resident -- $10 adults, $5 children. Non-residents -- $12 adults, $6 children
  • For more information, click here.

Troy

Somerset Collection Santa Photos

More: Revamped holiday castle ready for Santa’s arrival at Somerset Collection in Troy

West Bloomfield

Santa Claus at English Gardens

  • Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Franchises that are celebrating the holidays in Metro Detroit

Santa’s Wonderland Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas

Enter your favorite picture with Santa Claus below! 🎄

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter