Santa tracker: Where to find jolly Saint Nick in Metro Detroit 🎅

Get your photo taken with Santa this holiday season.

From St. Clair County to Livingston County, Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer around Metro Detroit before his big day.

If you are looking for a spot to get a picture with Santa or just to hang out with him and eat cookies, check out the list we have compiled of where he and his helpers will be this season.

Auburn Hills

Pictures with Santa at Great Lakes

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

Prices: $39.99 - $49.99

Click here to make a photo reservation.

Birmingham

Santa Walk

Downtown Birmingham

Nov. 26

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

320 Martin Street

Click here to register.

Santa House

Shain Park

Nov. 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here to make a photo registration.

Bloomfield Hills

Santa Sighting

Cranbrook House and Gardens

Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more information, click here

Brownstown

Snacks with Santa

Lake Erie Metropark

Dec. 3

10 a.m. - noon or 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

$6 per person

Click here to register.

Clinton Township

Santa Claus at English Gardens

Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dearborn

Visit with Santa

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Nov. 25 - 27

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Grosse Pointe Shores

Cookies with Santa

Ford House

Dec. 3 - 17

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: $20 for members, $30 for non-members.

Click here to buy tickets.

Breakfast with Santa

Ford House

Dec. 11, 18

8 p.m. - 11 a.m.

Admission: $50 for members, $65 for non-members, $25 for children members, $35 for non-children members.

Click here to buy tickets.

Livonia

Sleigh Bells Are Jingling at Laurel Park Place

Laurel Park Place

Nov. 17 - Dec.24

Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 8 p.m and Sunday 12 - 6 p.m.

Prices: $39.99 - $49.99

Click here for more information.

Milford

Snacks with Santa

Kensington Metropark

Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$12 per person

Click here for more information.

Monroe

Pictures with Santa

The Mall of Monroe

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24

To reserve a photo opportunity, click here

New Boston

Sunday with Santa

Oakwoods Metro Park

Dec. 11

10 a.m - 3 p.m.

$5 per person

Click here for more information.

Northville

Santa visits at the farm

Maybury Farm

Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To purchase a ticket, click here

Novi

Photos with Santa

Twelves Oaks Mall

Nov. 10 - Dec. 24

Prices: $39.99 - $49.99

Click here to make a reservation.

Plymouth

Santa Claus at English Gardens

Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rochester

Santa Saturdays at Meadow Brook

Meadow Brook Hall

Dec. 3, 10 and 17

11 a.m - 4 p.m.

Prices: $22.50 for adults and seniors, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 5 and under are free.

Click here to book tickets.

Royal Oak

Santa Claus at English Gardens

Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sterling Heights

Pictures with Santa

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24

To reserve a photo opportunity, click here

Taylor

Taylor Winterfest Stroll

Heritage Park

Dec. 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23

Tickets: Resident -- $10 adults, $5 children. Non-residents -- $12 adults, $6 children

For more information, click here

Troy

Somerset Collection Santa Photos

Somerset Collection

Nov. 19 - Dec. 23

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Sundays noon - 5:55 p.m.

Click here to make a reservation.

West Bloomfield

Santa Claus at English Gardens

Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Franchises that are celebrating the holidays in Metro Detroit

Santa’s Wonderland Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas

Now - Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to make a photo reservation.

