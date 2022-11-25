Santa tracker: Where to find jolly Saint Nick in Metro Detroit 🎅

From St. Clair County to Livingston County, Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer around Metro Detroit before his big day.
If you are looking for a spot to get a picture with Santa or just to hang out with him and eat cookies, check out the list we have compiled of where he and his helpers will be this season.
Auburn Hills
Pictures with Santa at Great Lakes
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
- Nov. 17 - Dec. 24
- Prices: $39.99 - $49.99
Birmingham
Santa Walk
- Downtown Birmingham
- Nov. 26
- 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- 320 Martin Street
Santa House
- Shain Park
- Nov. 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills
Santa Sighting
- Cranbrook House and Gardens
- Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
Brownstown
Snacks with Santa
- Lake Erie Metropark
- Dec. 3
- 10 a.m. - noon or 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- $6 per person
Clinton Township
Santa Claus at English Gardens
- Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dearborn
Visit with Santa
- Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
- Nov. 25 - 27
- 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Grosse Pointe Shores
Cookies with Santa
- Ford House
- Dec. 3 - 17
- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Admission: $20 for members, $30 for non-members.
Breakfast with Santa
- Ford House
- Dec. 11, 18
- 8 p.m. - 11 a.m.
- Admission: $50 for members, $65 for non-members, $25 for children members, $35 for non-children members.
Livonia
Sleigh Bells Are Jingling at Laurel Park Place
- Laurel Park Place
- Nov. 17 - Dec.24
- Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 8 p.m and Sunday 12 - 6 p.m.
- Prices: $39.99 - $49.99
Milford
Snacks with Santa
- Kensington Metropark
- Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18
- 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- $12 per person
Monroe
Pictures with Santa
- The Mall of Monroe
- Nov. 25 - Dec. 24
- To reserve a photo opportunity, click here.
New Boston
Sunday with Santa
- Oakwoods Metro Park
- Dec. 11
- 10 a.m - 3 p.m.
- $5 per person
Northville
Santa visits at the farm
- Maybury Farm
- Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- To purchase a ticket, click here.
Novi
Photos with Santa
- Twelves Oaks Mall
- Nov. 10 - Dec. 24
- Prices: $39.99 - $49.99
Plymouth
Santa Claus at English Gardens
- Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Rochester
Santa Saturdays at Meadow Brook
- Meadow Brook Hall
- Dec. 3, 10 and 17
- 11 a.m - 4 p.m.
- Prices: $22.50 for adults and seniors, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 5 and under are free.
Royal Oak
Santa Claus at English Gardens
- Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sterling Heights
Pictures with Santa
- Nov. 25 - Dec. 24
- To reserve a photo opportunity, click here.
Taylor
Taylor Winterfest Stroll
- Heritage Park
- Dec. 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23
- Tickets: Resident -- $10 adults, $5 children. Non-residents -- $12 adults, $6 children
- For more information, click here.
Troy
Somerset Collection Santa Photos
- Somerset Collection
- Nov. 19 - Dec. 23
- Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:55 p.m.
- Sundays noon - 5:55 p.m.
More: Revamped holiday castle ready for Santa’s arrival at Somerset Collection in Troy
West Bloomfield
Santa Claus at English Gardens
- Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Franchises that are celebrating the holidays in Metro Detroit
Santa’s Wonderland Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas
- Now - Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.