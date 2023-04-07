This theory about the ‘Barbie’ movie is blowing my mind

The trailer for the upcoming “Barbie” movie had just about every thing: a wonderful pink Barbie world, colorful outfits and hair, Margot Robbie and her Barbie feet and Ryan Gosling with bleach blonde Ken hair.

What is was missing, however, was any sort of hints at the plot of the actual movie.

You could tell a little bit from the trailer that Barbie was driving away from Barbie Land and into the “Real World,” but aside from that, there isn’t too much in the trailer that let’s us know what kind of adventure Barbie and Ken are going on.

However, I stumbled upon a TikTok while I was scrolling before bed, and this creator has some pretty convincing theories about the plot of the movie, and they actually make sense.

Cat Quinn made the video, and the first thing she points out is that the dress Margot Robbie wears in the trailer is pretty similar to another iconic dress from cinema. Does it remind you of Dorothy’s dress from “The Wizard of Oz?” It’s not identical to Dorothy’s blue and white checkered dress, but it’s pretty similar.

While that totally could be a coincidence, it was this next point that Quinn makes that really sold me on this theater.

Quinn notices that Barbie is driving in her convertible, she passes by three movie posters, and each of those posters shows a character from “The Wizard of Oz.” You can see Dorothy and the Tin Man, plus, “The Wizard of Oz” is printed on the marquee of the movie theater.

Another thing she noticed? The road that Barbie and Ken are driving on is a pink brick road. We all know what kind of road Dorothy and her friends were traveling on to get to the Emerald City.

We can almost assume that this will be like a reverse version of “The Wizard of Oz,” and instead of Barbie traveling to a magical world in technicolor, she will travel to the real world and learn some hard life lessons.

If this really is going to be part of the plot for the Barbie movie, I am so here for it. Having a fun social commentary on the world and Barbie that is wrapped up in a fun and campy comedy is right up my alley.

You can watch the TikTok below to see Cat Quinn’s full theory on the movie.