Get down with ‘SIX’ queen Terica Marie

DETROIT – Terica Marie, a singer-songwriter who hails from Indianapolis, Indiana, is fighting for the crown in the Broadway sensation SIX, now touring across the country.

Marie shares how she gets down as Anne of Cleves, one of Henry VIII’s six wives:

When you auditioned for SIX, did you try out for any of the other queens or was Cleves the one you really wanted?

Cleves was definitely the queen I wanted to be. I also auditioned for Aragon and Parr. From the beginning, it was Cleves or nothing for me. If I got anything else I would be more than grateful, but I very much connected with Cleves the most out of the six queens.

What was that connection?

Essentially, it was the style that Toby [Marlow] and Lucy [Moss] had written the music in. I’m a singer-songwriter first and I do neo soul and R&B. It was very much in my genre. Being a recording artist, that’s my first love and very similar to what I do. But, also, just standing in her own power. That’s been something that I, as an individual, have continuously worked on throughout my career. Just knowing that I can be unapologetically myself and that still works regardless of others’ opinions. And that’s what Anna really embodies.

Did you do any digging into the history of the real Anna of Cleves and Henry VIII?

Prior to rehearsals, I did my own research. While we were in rehearsals, we would do groups of two or three and do research about the particular queen. We would present how we saw fit. My partner and I wrote a rap because my inspiration for one of them is Megan thee Stallion. So, we took the class project and made it a social media project and it was just a really fun time.

Did you learn anything surprising about Cleves?

Not only did she get the money and the palaces, but she also essentially got to stay in the line of his family. She’s named now as his cousin, so she’s still considered royal in England and in Germany.

Now that you’re touring across the country with SIX, does it feel more like a pop concert tour than a Broadway show?

It gives the best of both worlds because there is this arc of what the story is and what the message behind Toby and Lucy’s writing. But it’s also very much like a pop concert because of the audience interaction. We go from song-to-song and we’re dancing doing this dope choreography from Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

Terica Marie plays Anna of Cleves in the North American tour of SIX (2022)

You brought up Megan thee Stallion, are you channeling anyone else when you’re on stage as Cleves?

So, my queen inspirations are Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Megan thee Stallion. I chose those three individuals because I feel they all embody being unapologetically themselves, both in their work and in the public eye. It’s true authenticity. While they’re having a good time doing what they love, they make it important that their audience is also enjoy what they’re doing. That’s what Anna of Cleves is all about. She’s about a good time, but she’s also one and wants everybody else to have a good time with her.

You have one of the best costumes in the show. What is it like wearing it every night?

It is magical. Now, I will also say it’s heavy. I’m wearing seven layers. From rehearsals up until now, we’ve gotten used to breaking it in and it’s molded to our bodies. The costumes are really fun and we think of it as armor. We’re going into battle. Essentially, that is what it is. We’re competing to see who had the worst marriage. At the end of the day, it’s also just one of those things where we are having a good time uplifting one another from beginning to end. It feels very badass to have that costume on with us.

You’re a singer-songwriter yourself, do you infuse any of that into your character?

Absolutely. I also think that Cleves herself has taught me how to be a performer outside of the show. I’m grateful for the education that I received, and it’s influenced how I perform and write. It shaped who I am as Terica Marie. Putting my own spin on who Cleves is, I get to do so unapologetically and just have fun knowing that I was cast for a reason and trust that, as an artist, I’m capable of bringing whatever it is that I can bring to this character. I have music available on all streaming platforms. I just released my most recent single in March.

