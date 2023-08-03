Detroit indie folk singer-songwriter Ohly talks inspiration, vulnerability, and new album ‘Miracle’

DETROIT – Detroit-based singer-songwriter Ohly is releasing his first full-length record “Miracle” on all streaming platforms on Friday.

Ohly is a storyteller. His songs are about family, nostalgia, heartbreak, loss, and love. He said emotionally-charged memories inspire him.

“I wrote about the loss of a few family members, which was tough. Those songs came out of me so naturally, I barely had to do any work. It’s definitely a way I express pain, and I feel it’s obvious why those deserve to be told. I like painting a picture for folks listening,” Ohly said.

Ohly said the title track, “Miracle,” is the heaviest song he’s ever written. He hopes listeners will give that one a chance, even though it’s the closing track on the record. “I love the way the guitar melody doubles the vocal melody,” he said.

The album includes 14 songs that were written between 2018 and 2022. They were recorded in 2021 and 2022 at JK (Not Kidding) Studios.

The song “Maybe It’s You” was recorded quickly, according to Ohly. He said the vocal melody is one of his favorites that he’s written and carries most of the weight.

“My friend Alden Arakaki who produced part of my Landlines EP played drums on the demo, and I loved them so much the drummer who recorded the final version replicated them very closely,” Ohly said.

There weren’t any songs on the album that were particularly difficult to write or record, but there was one that completely changed while they were recording.

“The song R&P is interesting because we were about 50% done recording it when John Katona, the producer, asked me to try a palm muting guitar part, which led to us completely changing the vibe and scratching most of what was recorded. The song went from a 90′s pop song w/ Ringo Starr-sounding drums to a moody, string-filled, Ethan Gruska-inspired track,” Ohly said.

Music can give the listener a glimpse into a songwriter’s state of mind. Ohly said he is still learning to stand by his art, even though it can make him feel vulnerable.

“I’m also continuing to learn to stand by my music/art, despite how much it lets people into my head and despite how embarrassed I feel by the vulnerability of it sometimes,” Ohly said.

If you’re new to Ohly’s music and looking for a place to start, he has some advice: “If someone was going to sit and completely focus on the song and its parts, I’d love for someone to hear ‘Phone Call.’ It really showcases how talented John is as a producer/mixing engineer. I love the string arrangements Bryan Pope composed, and the lyrics are some of my favorites I’ve written. If someone was going to listen the way most people listen to music, I’d say ‘Maybe It’s You,’ ‘cause I think it’d make them want to listen to more of my songs.”

There are several people who helped this album come into existence.

“John Katona, Tom Mihalis, and honestly too many people to name. I started recording with John when I was 18 (8 years ago) and I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I’m constantly quoting advice he’s given me (in my head) when writing and performing, including but not limited to ... ‘don’t say how you feel, show how you feel.’ And, ‘it’s better to end early and leave people wanting more than to play too long of a set.’

“Tom came along shortly after John, produced part of my second EP, co-produced ‘Miracle,’ and played guitar on a dozen of my songs. We always talk about how challenging music is but he reminds me to keep going whenever I see him.”

Ohly is still looking for ways to challenge himself.

“I realized so many songs I’ve written sound like what I’m listening to at that period of time. I wrote the songs ‘Knuckles’ and ‘Change’ after going to a James Taylor concert. I’d like to try listening to jazz or electronic or instrumental music that sounds nothing like my genre for a few months and challenging myself to write an album during that time,” Ohly said.

When he’s not playing music, Ohly is working a day job in finance. He said it’s the first tole he’s been excited about in his professional career. “Who knew data analytics could be so interesting?”

Ohly comes from a large family and has over a dozen nieces and nephews, so he spends a lot of time with his family. He played soccer in college and plays whenever he can. Traveling is also a big part of his life.

“Miracle” will be available on all streaming platforms on Aug. 4, 2023. It is also available for purchase on green and black vinyl. You can pre-order merch or pre-save the album on bandcamp.

Album release show

An album release show for Ohly’s “Miracle” album will be held in Detroit.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at El Club Detroit.

The lineup for the show includes Ohly, Hala, and Jackamo.

Tickets for the show cost $20.01 and can be purchased online.

Poster for Ohly's album release show at El Club Detroit on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ohly)

Listening party

A listening party for “Miracle” will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at The Lexington Bar in Detroit.

There will be a live performance from Niko Bokos, who will be debuting his single. Ohly’s album “Miracle” will be playing over the speakers at 9 p.m.