Review: A Scottish nanny is rockin’, rappin’ and break dancin’ in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT – The lights dim at the Fisher Theatre and the pre-show announcement begins.

This isn’t your ordinary pre-show announcement. It’s Daniel Hillard, played by Rob McClure, already showing off his wide range of impressions of pop culture icons. From Homer Simpson to Kermit the Frog, they all really want you to turn off your cell phones.

The music starts, the curtain rises and there’s McClure in the studio recording said announcement, just one of the small gigs Daniel, an aspiring actor, takes on to make ends meet. He shows off even more impressions, but this time done live in front of an enthralled audience.

Thus begins the wild ride of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, about a father so desperate to see his children, he impersonates a made-up Scottish nanny, prosthetics and all.

The musical, which follows much of the beloved movie, expands upon the source material for a full-length Broadway show complete with tap dancing chefs, emotionally wrung music and quick changes. Lots and lots of quick changes.

Rob McClure, who originated the role of Daniel Hilliard/Mrs. Doubtfire in its pre-Broadway run in Seattle, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York, and now across the country on the show’s first national tour, is a bonafide tour de force. From the countless impersonations (no, really, I lost count), to the never-ending costume changes both on-stage and off, McClure is the show.

(L to R) Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Cody Braverman (Christopher Hillard), Emerson Mae Chan (Natalie Hillard), Maggie Lakis (Miranda Hillard), and Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) in the first national tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE. (©2023 Joan Marcus)

As Mrs. Doubtfire, McClure amps it up. Beneath the dress, the face and wig, McClure is giving all the sass, wittiness and comedy of a Braveheart warrior nanny. The musical’s most memorable moments are in the scenes with Doubtfire, especially in the ones inspired by the movie: the pie face, the vacuum dancing and the dinner scene with the back-and-forth costume changes. But as Daniel, McClure is heartbreaking. The pain in his face as he loses his kids in the show’s first song is a powerful reminder of the high stakes he faces. A father in real life, McClure makes Daniel’s imperfections and desperation palpable.

Maggie Lakis, who is married to McClure, plays the workaholic Miranda, tired of her ex-husband’s antics. While some consider Miranda to be the “bad guy,” Lakis is an affectionate mother who cares deeply for the well-being of her kids. Less Shark Tank and more soccer mom with too many things going on, Lakis still evokes compassion for Daniel’s position while stern about the consequences of his actions. A beautiful singer, it’s a waste that her character has such few songs.

The Hillard children, played by Giselle Gutierrez, Axel Bernard Rimmele and Kennedy Pitney on this particular night (there are two sets of the two youngest kids), are perfectly cast. Gutierrez, as the grown-up-too-fast Lydia, has a voice reminiscent of Sara Bareilles. Aaron Kaburick and understudy Marquez Linder, as the lovable Frank Hillard and Andre Mayem, heighten the comedy with their over-the-top characters.

Whether you have seen the movie or not, Mrs. Doubtfire is a heartwarming comedy for the whole family that keeps the laughs rolling. Underneath the Doubtfire mask, there’s a powerful story about family and the crazy things people are willing to do for it. With its high caliber cast and slick production, Mrs. Doubtfire is the nanny you should be calling again and again.

Mrs. Doubtfire is now playing at the Fisher Theatre through November 26, 2023, with a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.