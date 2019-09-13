Detroit Youth Choir prepares for final 'America's Got Talent' performance

The Detroit Youth Choir has been working hard to prepare for their final performance on "America's Got Talent," but they've also been longing for home.

"We have to top that last song, whether we're throwing people in the air, flipping," said artistic director Anthony White. "We have to throw that in there and sing at the same time. Just be ready, America. We're coming."

The choir and their chaperones have been away from Detroit for nearly a month. They've been living out of a hotel and getting their schooling by tutors inside the Dolby Theatre.

"I miss home a lot, but we have got to stay here," said Courtnee Pruitt.

"I most definitely miss home. I miss my family. I miss my friends," said Deandre Elliot. "I miss my bed."

The choir wants to win, but they also want to be role models for other children who want to follow their dreams.

"I hope this whole journey will teach kids it's OK to be different and it's OK to do what you love no matter what people say," said C.J. Pitt. "You should always push to your greatest limits."

The Detroit Youth Choir willl compete with nine other acts for the championship on Tuesday night. Voting will open at 8 p.m. and run through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

"I know everyone back home is rooting for us and chanting for us," Elliot said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You guys mean so much to us."

Local 4 has started the hashtag #VoteDYC4AGT to get the message out online and to get the fan club going.

