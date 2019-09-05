Detroit Youth Choir's uniform secret on 'America's Got Talent'

The Detroit Youth Choir gained national attention when they got a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" and brought Michigan native and host Terry Crews to tears.

Their voices, their moves, their look -- everything matters for the members of the Detroit Youth Choir as they try to advance to the finals of "America's Got Talent." The choir is putting in hours of training each day to prepare for the semifinals.

When they take the stage, there is a key element to their uniform they never forget.

Invincible, unbreakable and unstoppable -- that's what the choir wants people to see when they take the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"I feel confident," said choir director Anthony White. "I feel like we have some hard material that we're doing."

The 52 choir members range in age from 8 to 18. The uniform includes sweater vests, cardigans, blazers, skirts, pants and black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Every member of the choir wears Converse at every show they perform.

"We've been wearing Chucks for the last 10 years with our uniform," White said. "I chose that because it's something basic. It's universal. Like, you can't go wrong with Chucks."

Choir members said the shoes matter. The uniform gives the group structure but the All-Stars tell the audience the DYC isn't a typical choir.

And while the choir members cannot tell Local 4 what they'll be singing Tuesday, you can guarantee what they'll be stepping in.

