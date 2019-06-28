Impress your date with these must-see movies screening in Detroit right now

Need date night ideas? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Detroit.

Here are the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toy Story 4" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on June 21. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "Cooley's film quickens and deepens," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon noted, "The latest installment, 'Toy Story 4,' is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

It's playing at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," according to A.A. Dowd of the AV Club, while Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

It's playing at Cinema Detroit (4126 Third St.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind.

With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on June 7.

"'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' is poignant filmmaking with an invigorating spirit," noted Adam Graham of the Detroit News, while the Seattle Times' Soren Andersen said, "The acting by the two principals is impeccable, and their portrait of male friendship is deeply felt."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cinema Detroit (4126 Third St.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Do the Right Thing

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic is a good bet. The New York Daily News' Kathleen Carroll said, "In the final analysis, the best thing one can say for Lee is that he takes risks, like all true artists. For unlike most of today's filmmakers, he's not afraid to really challenge a movie audience to do some serious thinking," and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Carrie Rickey noted, "['Do the Right Thing' is] an exceptional film, a movie that wisely deprives you of the cozy resolutions and epiphanies so often manufactured by Hollywood. Like the film's principals, you are left feeling that you have been torched where you live."

It's screening at Cinema Detroit (4126 Third St.) on Sunday, June 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Annabelle Comes Home

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Set to be released on Wednesday, June 26, "Annabelle Comes Home" already has a Tomatometer Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The San Francisco Chronicle's Mick LaSalle said, "A smart, controlled film, made with considerable integrity," while Eric Kohn of indieWire stated, "'Annabelle Comes Home' delivers on its title with the best 'Conjuring' spin-off so far, in large part because it has such modest aims."

Catch it on the big screen at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

