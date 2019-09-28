Kanye West hosts surprise event at Fox Theatre in Detroit

DETROIT - Kanye West brought his Sunday Service tour to Detroit for a free concert that sold out in minutes. After that show a surprise free show was announced for Friday night at the Fox Theatre.

A description of the show on Ticketmaster advised people who scored tickets to arrive early, and they did. The line was around the corner of the theater for the mysterious West show.

The marquee suggested it would be about the artist's new album, "Jesus is King," which was scheduled to drop at midnight. While tickets were free, some people did pay big to get in.

"We bought tickets for $200 each, but he's supposed to release his new album, so we think it's worth it," one person in line said.

A source with the show said it was going to be a movie and that West might address the crowd if he's feeling up to it.

Rolling Stone is reporting that the album is not dropping at midnight, although something might be released.

Watch the video above for the full report.

