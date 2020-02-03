Metro Detroit woman celebrates 110th birthday - and her secret to longevity is simple

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Lois Holden, a Southfield woman, celebrated her 110th birthday this weekend -- with a full slate of events, of course.

Holden’s family held parties all around town to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Born in 1910, William Howard Taft was president, and she can still remember working in the cotton fields as a child, being she was born just 40 years after the abolition of slavery.

Her secret potion to longevity? Love.

