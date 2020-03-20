Kim DeGiulio: Adjusting to this new normal

It’s been a full work week of this new normal.

My husband is working from home and I’m working in a newsroom that feels empty as many of our staff is also working from home. I keep waking up thinking that this is all a dream. This isn’t actually happening, right? No, It is. This is reality now.

My husband and I live in a smaller apartment downtown so he’s turned our dining table into his new office. It’s a pretty good set up to be honest. However, dinner gets a little tricky with all three of his monitors taking up most of our dining space. It’s not that bad though. We even transformed our living room into a yoga studio the other night and did yoga at home.

Complete with essential oils! If you’ve never tried yoga, I highly recommend it! There’s a lot of local studios that are doing their classes online right now. I’ve always been a fan of Citizen Yoga, located in downtown Detroit, Royal oak and Bloomfield township. It’s a great way to calm your stress which I know a lot of us are dealing with right now.

Kim's blog. (WDIV)

This weekend should be interesting. I wish it was going to be warmer so I could enjoy the outdoors a little more. We’re planning on having a movie marathon though and I’m pretty excited about it. If you’ve got any good Netflix recommendations for us, please send them my way: kdegiulio@wdiv.com.

We usually like to go out to dinner on Fridays so this weekend will certainly

Look different. However, we’re planning on getting carry out from a restaurant downtown. It’s been really cool to see a lot of the local restaurants come up with new menus to cater to carry out options. I admire their creativity during this time of struggle. If you’re looking to switch things up for the weekend, you should get some carry out too. The restaurants need our support now more than ever.

Other than movies and eating carry out, I’m planning on catching up on lots of sleep this weekend. I’m never able to get to bed at a decent hour for my work schedule and I hate sleeping in on weekends because I always want to be out and about enjoying the time off. This weekend will be a blessing and I’ll come back on Monday well rested and ready for another work week!

Hope you have a great weekend and can find ways to enjoy this downtime. Hang in there. We’re going to get through this.

- Kim