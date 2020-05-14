Want to keep your fruits and veggies fresh for as long as possible? We’ll show you how

In the event you’ve made a trip to the store or received a grocery delivery, chances are high that you might have stocked up in hopes that you won’t need to make a trip soon.

The last thing we want to do is risk exposing ourselves to COVID-19 more than we need to.

There are so many items we can buy in bulk, but fresh fruits and vegetables just don’t keep very long. And how disappointing is it to know that food might go to waste at a time like this?

Travel and Leisure checked in with chefs who work at major cruise lines, where they’ve become experts in properly storing fruits and veggies in a way that said produce won’t go bad.

Here are some of their recommendations.

Fruit

The best way to store fresh fruit is to keep it in its original packaging, or in plastic bags with tiny vent holes, then place it in the crisper section of your fridge, chef Robert Kellerhals suggested. It will allow the release of moisture to keep fruit like berries and grapes fresher.

For other fruits, like melons, avocados, peaches and mangoes, allow them to ripen on the counter and then store them in the refrigerator.

And if you know from the get-go that you’ve got too much to eat right now, stick things in the freezer. Most fruit can stay good for up to a year in there. Kellerhals suggested washing and spreading the fruit out in a single layer before placing it in a freezer bag or container.

Those frozen fruit items also can be used to make smoothies and muffins, or for adding to syrups for waffles or pancakes.

Vegetables

Keeping veggies good for longer periods can differ depending on the type of vegetable. For example ...

Onions: Keep the outer layer of skin on it and wrap it in plastic to keep air out.

Cucumbers: Wrap in newspaper and place in a plastic bag before storing in the vegetable compartment.

Leafy greens used for salads: Rinse and air dry, wrap in paper towels and store where they won’t be crushed.

One thing a Carnival Cruise Line chef advised is to buy fewer processed vegetables. For something like broccoli, the whole head will last longer than if you purchased just the florets. Plus, the stems can be used for soups and stir fries.

For other vegetables, Chef Andy Matsuda said to cook the veggies with a meat and then tightly wrap them before freezing them.