Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Listed at $740/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, age-restricted abode is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

The unit comes with a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4358 Waverly St. (Russell Woods)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 4358 Waverly St. It's listed for $750/month for its 1,100 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The residence also offers a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a renovated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a $500 deposit.

850 Whitmore Road

Next, check out this 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, short-stay abode that's located at 850 Whitmore Road. It's also listed for $750/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring, central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

80 E. Hancock St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 80 E. Hancock St. It's listed for $750/month for its 445 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

6058 Artesian St. (Warrendale)

Here's a 718-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay residence at 6058 Artesian St. that's going for $750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. You can also expect high ceilings in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

