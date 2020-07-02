9 recipes for the ultimate grilling feast on Fourth of July

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there is nothing better to do (or more American) than grilling up some meat and veggies while sipping on a cool beer or cocktail.

While your celebration might look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean you can’t fill your grill with some truly unique and delicious recipes.

Here are a few you’ll definitely want to make.

Seafood on the grill is always a good idea, but shrimp on a grill is truly one of the greatest joys of life. Plus, having your shrimp covered in garlic and butter sure helps make things even more delicious. Click here to get the recipe.

Pork chops are so great on the grill, but why not up the flavor by marinading them in a honey soy sauce? This marinade will have your pork chops going from basic to full of flavor. Click here to get the recipe.

It’s a scientific fact that meat grilled on a skewer is better than any other kinds of food (right?), so a chicken kabob has to be on your Fourth of July menu. The best part about a kabob is that you can swap out veggies and proteins based on what you’re craving. Click here to get the recipe.

If you’re looking for something on the healthier side to grill for the Fourth of July, try some salmon. There is nothing better than the smokiness a grill gives to salmon. Click here to get the recipe.

Just eating a regular chicken breast is super basic and kind of boring, but put it between two buns and add a yummy Caesar-like dressing and you’re onto something good. Click here to get the recipe.

Lobster tails might sound fancy for a Fourth of July barbecue, but 2020 isn’t like normal years, so why not throw the towel out the window and get fancy with decadent lobster tails? Trust us, you’ll be thanking us later. Click here for the recipe.

For a well-balanced meal, why not grill some veggies, especially ones that are in season, like summer squash? You won’t want to stop grilling vegetables during the summer after you try this. Click here for the recipe.

Skirt steak is great in so many different ways. First, it can feed a lot of people. Secondly, it can be grilled super quickly. Just use a marinade, then top it with a wonderful chimichurri sauce. Click here to get the recipe.

A Fourth of July barbecue would not be complete without some fall-off-the-bone ribs, right? Cook these baby-back ribs slow and low, and you’ll end up with the most tender and juicy ribs you’ve ever had. Click here for the recipe.

Last, but certainly not least, we had to include one more: A juicy and delicious pork tenderloin cooked on the grill. Pork tenderloin is one of the few parts of a pig that doesn’t need to be cooked hours on end, so this is a great meal to serve that will be ready in no time. Click here for the recipe.