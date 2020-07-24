School confessional: ‘We are still in the middle of this'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“My kids go to a parochial school. They rolled out their ‘plan’ last week. It is not a plan in my opinion -- it’s setting up the whole environment for a disaster. There is barely room to move in my children’s school, so I’m not sure how they are expecting to social distance. Grades K-4 aren’t required to wear masks in their classrooms, but with so little room, I’m not sure how they plan on keeping kids and teachers safe. There was no online option offered, nor a hybrid option. Both of which were promised last year. I’ve contacted the school and expressed my concerns. The only questions that were answered quickly were how to get our deposit back if we choose to un-enroll our children and find an online option. What a disappointment. We are still in the middle of this, and the school is acting like we just read the last chapter.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

