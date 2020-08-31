Student confessional: ’This new year has been a complete and utter mess’

This submission is in response to our callout for experiences with returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Submit yours here.

“I’m a high school senior at a private catholic school, and let me say that this new year has been a complete and utter mess. My school opened in-person with a virtual option, which I promptly took, but not even one week in we already had both a student and a staffer test positive. They’re barely adhering to the safety guidelines, and everyone is waiting to see how much longer they will last open. I just don’t understand why they didn’t go full virtual. It is clear they don’t care about the well-being of students, teachers, and their families.”

-- Anonymous

View more: Student confessionals

We’ve heard from so many people with thoughts and concerns about returning to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s time to hear about how the return is going. Whether you are attending school totally virtually, in-person or a combination of both, we want to know how it’s going. What is the experience like? What has changed the most for you?

We want to hear from any and all high school and college students, including those of you living on a college campus: