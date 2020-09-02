Student confessional: ’Making bets about when school will close’

This submission is in response to our callout for experiences with returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Submit yours here.

“College during a pandemic is like running while it’s raining. Can you do it? Yes, of course, but at what cost? My college is in-person, but a lot of my classes are hybrid. I Zoom in on most days and physically go to class once a week. I’m not paying for adequate education at this point, but online school with a mix of social interaction here and there. One of my professors joked about not having classes on the first day of school and hoping school would be canceled by the second so that they wouldn’t have to teach. This type of rhetoric is very common across campus. Students and faculty alike are making bets about when school will close, with no one thinking we will make it all the way through the semester. The college experience has been tainted by this pandemic. I might as well be doing online classes from the comfort of my own home at this point because I am afraid of potentially getting sick, or worse, getting other people sick. Granted, most people at my school are great at wearing masks (which are mandatory) and socially distancing from each other, but we’ve already had some cases and things are likely to get worse.”

-- Anonymous

View more: Student confessionals

We’ve heard from so many people with thoughts and concerns about returning to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s time to hear about how the return is going. Whether you are attending school totally virtually, in-person or a combination of both, we want to know how it’s going. What is the experience like? What has changed the most for you?

We want to hear from any and all high school and college students, including those of you living on a college campus: