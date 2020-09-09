Post Office confessional: ‘Can’t imagine how bad it is to rely on USPS to bring medication’

The following are responses to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“We are getting our mail about every other day or every two days. It’s not due to lack of mail, our postal worker just doesn’t come! Then on some days I’ll see them come by twice! When my dad mails something to Mexico it takes at least 5 weeks to get there -- NO MAIL SHOULD TAKE THAT LONG! I’m also doing the telehealth with my doctor and he mails my prescriptions. He put a letter in the mail for me on Friday that I needed for Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest, and it didn’t arrive until Friday. So just to mail a letter from a city 30 minutes away it took a week! This is absolutely outrageous!! I can’t imagine how bad it is for people that rely on USPS to bring their medication!!”

-- Anonymous in Highland (ZIP: 48356)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

