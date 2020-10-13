The hands-down best beauty gifts: An Amazon shopping guide

On the prowl for a gift for your niece, cousin, mom, sister or friend? Or are you just shopping for yourself this Prime Day?

Here’s a recommendation: Check out the makeup. Peruse the hair care items. A great skin product can change your whole routine.

No matter who you’re shopping for, beauty gifts are ALWAYS sure to please. (Your future self will thank you for anything that comes in the mail this next week!)

Some of these are a little more obvious if you’re makeup-obsessed, but we hope you can find something on the list that’s new -- or at least, new to you.

We hope you love these recommendations. Just an FYI, Graham Media Group may collect a small share of sales from the links provided on this page.

1.) Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit

These days, you probably want to contour (even if it’s not an everyday sort of thing, you might consider it for special occasions), you definitely want to look dewey, fresh and young -- and that’s what brings us to this glow kit. The Anastasia Beverly Hills brand is top of the line, and we think you’re going to love it.

2.) Kat Von D ink liner

This product has a bit of a cult-like following. It’s truly the best of the best, so if you’re ready to knock your daughter’s socks off and gift her a truly fabulous item -- look no further. Or, better yet, buy it for yourself. It’s easy to apply, it stays in place and you’ll nail that cat eye every time.

3.) The Naked 2 palette, the basics, by Urban Decay

This eyeshadow palette is like, the gold standard. It’s basic, as the name implies, but it’s high quality. Whether you wear makeup every day or just on the weekends, this is an excellent palette to have in your bag. You can learn what looks best on your skin if you’re just starting out, or really start to layer the colors and play with the look if you’re more advanced.

Author’s note: I’ve probably had my palette for a few years now, and I’ve only burned through one color entirely. I use it pretty regularly.

Also, apologies to anyone who’s a stickler about throwing away makeup past a certain time period. I won’t tell you about my blush that’s been in the regular rotation since college.

4.) Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

OK, raise your hand if you over-plucked your eyebrows in middle school, high school, college or all of the above. (Yeah, I’ll raise mine).

Darn, we really should have listened to our mothers when they told us to leave those alone!

Anyway, big brows are back, and in case you or your giftee has any sparse patches to fill in, this pencil will do just the trick. Bonus: It’s SO easy to use. Some of those brow kits are hard to use -- evening out both sides and determining where to put the highlighter, or how long to make each end. With this product, by Benefit, you just kind of fill in your gaps and keep it moving. No muss, no fuss!

5.) Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF

This stuff is great for your skin (you know, as the name implies), it has a ton of SPF, it’s easy to apply and it’s basically the base of any polished look. It feels nice on your skin, too, which isn’t always the case with other products.

6.) Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser and Bamboo Booster

This product claims to remove dirt, makeup and sunscreen. And MAN, does it deliver.

Your skin feels heavenly once you’re all clean. It’s rich, nourishing, it does the job, and it’s a must-buy. You might think $34 is a lot to spend, but you only use a tiny bit of the cleanser at a time. It’ll last you well into 2022 if you do it right!

7.) Christian Dior Diorshow Lash Extension Effect Volume Mascara

This mascara = holy grail. You’ll start getting asked if you’re wearing fake lashes ... and you’re not. You’ve just finally found your new favorite mascara.

Apply a few coats of this magical potion (if you’re truly getting glammed up) and you’ll see some Bambi lashes in no time. It’ll be hard to stray and sample other mascaras once you’ve introduced this stuff into your routine.

8.) Timeless smoothing primer by Tarte

If you’re buying for someone who goes for that “Photoshopped” look -- meaning, basically, flawless skin, then you have to buy this. It’s just that simple. It’s an Instagram filter in a bottle.

You put it on under your foundation, and really rub it into your pores, and really, it just makes you look so polished. Pro tip: It’s expensive, so only wear it for fancy occasions (if those still exist in the era of COVID).

9.) Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks -- all the colors

These go on smooth, stay on all day (honestly, eat whatever you want for lunch), and the colors truly pop.

They can be a little drying, so we’ll recommend making sure your lips are hydrated, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better liquid lipstick that remains in place. Give it a shot!

10.) Real Techniques Brush Set

People who are into beauty products and skin care and the whole 9 yards … well, it’s safe to say they have a pretty solid makeup collection at this point. But, do they have a high-quality set of brushes to apply all those top-of-the-line products? Or should you, perhaps, sweep in and save the day with this epic brush collection? (OR buy it for yourself?)

Brushes are everything. If you’re really looking to up your game, make sure you have the best possible set.

11.) Philosophy fresh cream fragrance

This perfume is so delicate, so gentle and so FRESH smelling. You’re going to love it.

We realize purchasing a fragrance can be challenging at times, because it’s easy to get caught up wondering, if it’s a gift, for example, “What would that person like?” Or if it’s for you, questioning your own judgment or wondering if it would work as an everyday scent.

Anyway, this just might be the universal perfume. It’s ideal for everyday use or date night -- truly any occasion; very soft and understated. You’ll buy it for years to come.

12.) Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer

It’s a bit of a splurge, but hair is important, you know? It’s on your head every single day.

Only buy this for someone who would appreciate it wholeheartedly (who cares about his or her mane a LOT). But all that said, you get what you pay for, as they say. This is the best of the best.

13.) SuperCool OSIS Dust It Mattifying Powder by Schwarzkopf

Here’s another cool product: mattifying powder. Not many people have heard of this, but if you need to spruce up your ‘do midday, or even before a night on the town (again, COVID, going out might become a regular occurrence again someday), you just sprinkle in the teeniest bit of this stuff, right in your roots. Give your head a sassy shake, and it’s like, automatic volume -- a perfect little refresh. Also, the container should last you a full year, if not longer.

14.) NARS Blush

One final classic, must-have beauty product: This Nars blush. For someone of any age -- but you should specifically buy THIS shade, and your gift recipient will be all, “How did you know?” when you show up in the clutch with the best blush on the market.

You’re welcome!

15.) This contour kit

This is similar to No. 1 on our list, but it’s truly a simpler, less shiny version.

We’d be remiss to leave it out or fail to mention this incredible product.

If you’re older maybe or would like to appear less shiny, give this a shot. It’s a great beginners kit -- always go powder over the cream version if you’re just starting out.

