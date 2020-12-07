7th Annual ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ is Dec. 12-23 on Twitch, Zoom

GRiZ’s 7th Annual ’12 Days of GRiZMAS’ Event Series is slated for Dec. 12-23, 2020.

GRiZMAS will treat fans around the world to all the performances, activities, and community service initiatives.

Since 2014, GRiZ’s “12 Days of GRiZMAS” series has made a true impact across Detroit communities, raising over $200,000 in the last two years alone. With Detroit public schools under more pressure than ever there has never been a more important time for GRiZ to support the city that raised him. With local non-profit Seven Mile, GRiZMAS aims to raise funds for music education, art programs and coding lessons.

This year, the series will be held digitally across Twitch and Zoom with events spanning from a cocktail day, Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends, a digital charity auction, community service day, a yoga day, and more.

The series will close out with GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival, which will include performances from dance music headliners and fan favorites like Destructo, AC Slater, J.Worra, Blunts & Blondes, Codes, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, and 10+ unannounced artists.

RSVP and Donate Here: www.12daysofgrizmas.com