9 easy New Year’s resolutions you can incorporate into your everyday life

After the last couple years we’ve endured, it is 100% OK not to have a New Year’s resolution In 2022.

Living through a pandemic is stressful, so just surviving is enough of an accomplishment. But if you’re someone who likes to make some positive strides in your life at the beginning of a new year, we came up with some ideas that are easy and simple -- and they shouldn’t cause any major stress.

And some of these things might be items that you already do every day, but if there’s something on this list that you aren’t doing, why not give it a shot?

Let us know in the comments below if you try anything new.

1. Pair your socks while folding laundry.

I made this my New Year’s resolution year before last, and it has been one of the best things I ever started doing. I’ve always just thrown my socks into the drawer, but now that I pair them off and keep it organized, I am never losing socks.

2. Make your bed every morning.

It will shock you how calming and relaxing it is to have a neat and tidy bed at all times, especially before you’re about to get into bed for the night.

3. Go for a 30-minute walk each day.

Look, it’s hard to find the time (and the motivation) to work out these days, but why not go for a quick 30-minute walk daily, or even a few times a week? You’ll be getting some exercise and fresh air -- there’s nothing better than that.

4. Salt your pasta water.

If you’re not salting your water before cooking pasta, you truly are not living. It’s your only chance to season your pasta, so take advantage!

5. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Next time you need to take an elevator, why not opt for the stairs? The extra exercise is always great, and who wants to be trapped in an elevator with strangers during a pandemic?

6. Drink eight glasses of water a day.

Or drink however many you want to drink; just make sure to set a goal. You’ll stay hydrated, which is always important.

7. Buy a plant.

Want some more responsibility in your life, but not that much more responsibility? Get a plant! You just water it a few times a week and pray that you’re keeping it alive.

8. Donate old clothes.

De-cluttering your life is always a good thing, and getting rid of clothes you don’t wear anymore is a great way to accomplish this. Consider Goodwill or a local thrift shop.

9. Try a new recipe once a week.

You’ve got to eat, so instead of ordering out or heating up a freezer meal, try out a new recipe. Instagram is great for finding websites with lots of free recipes, so find a dish that looks mouth watering and look up the recipe.

Bonus: Read more

People who love reading tend to set goals for themselves on how many books they can read in a year. If you’re not an active book reader, try one every two months, and maybe see if you can read more and more.