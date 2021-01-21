Take a moment to admire this satellite view of wintry Michigan

The National Weather Service shared another stunning view of wintry Michigan from satellite.

Take a look at the beautiful satellite imagery of our great state this morning. You can see the snow covered ground for much of the state where the clouds are not obscuring the ground. Take advantage of the sunshine today if you can! Bundle up though, as it will be windy. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/uvU24lxVgA — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 21, 2021

Metro Detroit is expected to see some more snow next week.

Here is the outlook from Local 4 Meteorologist Paul Gross:

The computer models have completely flip-flopped on Monday’s storm. One model that yesterday developed accumulating snow now has it missing us to the south. Another model that yesterday kept us dry now hits us with the snow.

From a consensus standpoint, the GFS, UKMET and GEM models all keep the storm far enough south to miss us completely. However, what makes me nervous is that the one model that hits us with a solid snowfall is that trusty ECMWF model. The bottom line is that the upper level disturbance that will generate this storm won’t cross the west coast until the Friday-Saturday timeframe.

That’s crucial because, once it gets over the continent, it’s dynamics can be directly sampled by our land-based upper air balloon network (called radiosondes).

Until that time, expect more variations in what the models spit out for their Monday solution, and it will be interesting to see which model(s) get it right. As such, this entire paragraph can be summed up in two words: “Stay tuned.”

