Take a moment to admire this satellite view of wintry Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan satellite image on Jan. 21, 2021
Michigan satellite image on Jan. 21, 2021 (NWS)

The National Weather Service shared another stunning view of wintry Michigan from satellite.

Metro Detroit is expected to see some more snow next week.

Here is the outlook from Local 4 Meteorologist Paul Gross:

The computer models have completely flip-flopped on Monday’s storm. One model that yesterday developed accumulating snow now has it missing us to the south. Another model that yesterday kept us dry now hits us with the snow.

From a consensus standpoint, the GFS, UKMET and GEM models all keep the storm far enough south to miss us completely. However, what makes me nervous is that the one model that hits us with a solid snowfall is that trusty ECMWF model. The bottom line is that the upper level disturbance that will generate this storm won’t cross the west coast until the Friday-Saturday timeframe.

That’s crucial because, once it gets over the continent, it’s dynamics can be directly sampled by our land-based upper air balloon network (called radiosondes).

Until that time, expect more variations in what the models spit out for their Monday solution, and it will be interesting to see which model(s) get it right. As such, this entire paragraph can be summed up in two words: “Stay tuned.”

Feature: Why Jan. 21 is most intriguing (and controversial) day for Detroit weather records

