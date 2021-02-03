10 Instant Pot recipes sure to score a touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is the one day of the year (you can add Thanksgiving into this category, too) when most people forget whatever diet they’re on and totally pig out on all of the food.

A lot of our favorite party foods can be made in a slow cooker, but they tend to take a long time to cook -- hence, the name. That’s why we’ve decided to share recipes that are made in the Instant Pot, because the cooking time is sometimes cut in half, or even more.

Plus, Instant Pots are super trendy right now, so maybe these recipes will inspire you to dip your toes into the wonderful world that is pressure cooking.

Happy eating!

1.) Beef chili from Delish

Chili is always a great pick if you want to make something that’s not a whole lot of work, but still packs a huge punch of flavor. The best part about making chili is that you can always add or subtract certain ingredients -- because there really isn’t a wrong way to make chili. Don’t like the beans? No problem!

Making the chili in the Instant Pot also cuts the cooking time in half, which is great if you’re in a hurry.

2.) French dip sandwiches from Pencil No. 2

The beef in this French dip recipe gets so tender -- because it’s cooked in the Instant Pot -- that you’ll want to have two sandwiches. This recipe is great for a crowd (meaning, you might have to save it for a non-pandemic year), because you can serve the beef warm in the Instant Pot and people can build their own sandwiches. Just add provolone cheese and you’re all set.

3.) Swedish meatballs from The Typical Mom

Who doesn’t love a meatball? This Swedish meatball recipe takes just less than 30 minutes to make, and your family will love it. Once you know how to make the meatballs in the Instant Pot, you can adapt this recipe to any meatball dish, too. Meatball subs sound delicious too, right?

4.) Sloppy joes from Amy and Jacky

This is another super easy recipe -- and it can be served warm in the Instant Pot so everyone can help themselves. This is also a crowd-pleaser with the kids; just make sure they don’t make too much of a mess.

5.) Chicken wings from Amy and Jacky

You can’t watch the Super Bowl without serving up some tasty chicken wings. This recipe is for BBQ wings, but you can easily sub out the BBQ sauce for a buffalo or teriyaki version. All you have to do is cook the wings in the Instant Pot, toss in sauce and finish them off by crisping them up in the oven. Just make sure you’ve got lots of ranch and blue cheese to go with these guys.

6.) Bourbon BBQ pulled pork sliders from Mama Harris' Kitchen

This recipe has a lot of steps, but it will be oh so worth it in the end. The pork butt comes out super tender after cooking in the Instant Pot, so it’s easy to shred up. Once the pork is cooked, you pile it on the Hawaiian rolls and toast the sliders up in the oven. We think this will be the standout dish.

7.) Buffalo chicken dip from Wondermom Wannabe

You've got to have some tasty dips to serve before the main courses, and there is nothing better than a buffalo chicken dip. You can totally make this in a slow cooker, but you can have this recipe done and ready to serve in less than 20 minutes, as opposed to all day in a slow cooker. Now do you see why people are obsessed with these things?

8.) Carnitas from Gimme Some Oven

This recipe is very similar to making BBQ pulled pork, but you're just using different spices and ingredients and serving the pork on a taco, in this case. If carnitas aren't your thing, try making this dish with chicken or beef and use the same spices. You won't ever want to go back to Taco Bell (unless it's super late at night and you're starving) once you've made these authentic tacos.

9.) Spinach and artichoke dip from Southern Kitchen

This one will really impress, and it takes 15 minutes from start to finish. If you really want to amp it up, you could add some shredded chicken or bacon to the dip to really take it to the next level.

10.) Queso from Clarks Condensed

Want to be the hero of Super Bowl Sunday? Then make this hearty, yummy and cheesy queso that will be gone as fast as it took for you to make it. You may even want to save some of the queso for the carnitas you’ll be serving up at halftime.

We hope these recipes inspire you to make the most delicious food for the Super Bowl, and hopefully the team you’re rooting for wins.