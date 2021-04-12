Free Blockbuster take-it-or-leave-it libraries pop up in Metro Detroit

There are Free Blockbuster exchange boxes popping up in Metro Detroit.

What is that, you say?

Here’s how Free Blockbuster describes the service:

“A Free Blockbuster is a place where people can leave movies so other people can borrow them. Like those Little Free Libraries where you can take or leave a book, but for VHS tapes and DVDs (and anything else you want to share with your neighbors).”

You can find the franchise locations here -- there are at least three already in Metro Detroit.

You can also start your own franchise -- learn what you need to do here.

View: FreeBlockbusterDetroit on Instagram