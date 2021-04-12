Features

Free Blockbuster take-it-or-leave-it libraries pop up in Metro Detroit

Free Blockbuster drop box (FreeBlockbuster.org)

There are Free Blockbuster exchange boxes popping up in Metro Detroit.

What is that, you say?

Here’s how Free Blockbuster describes the service:

“A Free Blockbuster is a place where people can leave movies so other people can borrow them. Like those Little Free Libraries where you can take or leave a book, but for VHS tapes and DVDs (and anything else you want to share with your neighbors).”

You can find the franchise locations here -- there are at least three already in Metro Detroit.

You can also start your own franchise -- learn what you need to do here.

View: FreeBlockbusterDetroit on Instagram

