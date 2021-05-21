Clear icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Quiz: Where should you go for your first post-vaccine vacation?

Jack Roskopp
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Travel
,
Vacation
,
Quiz
Who wants to go to Las Vegas? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Who wants to go to Las Vegas? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

If you’re anything like me, you’re ready for a vacation.

The pandemic has been the absolute worst, and you’re now more than ever ready to get back to a somewhat normal life -- and that includes going on vacation.

While you may be ready for a trip, choosing where to go can be stressful! There are just so many options.

So to help you out, we developed a quiz so you can determine what destination is perfect for you.

Answer questions about your lockdown habits and find out where your next destination should be.

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: