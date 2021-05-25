Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Pop’s for Italian

Brandon Roux
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Tasty Tuesday
,
Food
,
Local 4 News Today
,
Tasty
,
Restaurant
,
Metro Detroit Restaurants
,
Michigan
,
Ferndale
,
Pop's For Italian
,
Oakland County
,
Nine Mile Road
Tasty Tuesday: Pops' for Italian
Tasty Tuesday: Pops' for Italian

Check out Pop’s for Italian off of Nine Mile Road in Downtown Ferndale.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.