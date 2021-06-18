Fitness Friday: Route setting, rock climbing at DYNO Detroit

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re back at Detroit’s first indoor rock climbing gym, DYNO -- but with a twist!

The courses are ever changing ...

Check out the video above to see the action.

Located at the Eastern Market, DYNO Detroit offers rock climbing for anyone ages 5 and over, in addition to a complete gym. The business is also working on adding a yoga studio.

The gym offers $20 day passes (not including rentals). Monthly memberships start at $79, and you can freeze your membership at any time.

Visit DYNO Detroit’s website here for more information.

