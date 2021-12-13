Birthday freebies: Where to get free food and deals on your special day

DETROIT – Birthdays come around only once a year, so make the most out of it by getting the freebies that come with it.
Almost all of these will require you to join their free rewards program.
- A&W – Get a free root beer float on your birthday when you join the A&W Mug Club.
- Au Bon Pain – Eclub members get a free pastry and coffee on their special day.
- Auntie Anne’s – Join the Pretzel Perks program and get a free pretzel every year on your birthday.
- Baja Fresh – Register for Club Baja and members get a free burrito every birthday.
- Baskin Robbins – Get a free scoop of ice cream when you join the Birthday Club.
- Benihana – Sign up for the Chef’s Table and get a $30 birthday certificate every year.
- Biggby Coffee – Join BIGBY Nation and get a free drink up to 24 oz. on your birthday.
- BJ’s Restaurant – Get a free Pizookie when you register for the Premiere Rewards Plus.
- Black Angus – Enjoy a free steak dinner with purchase of a dinner entrée when you join the Prime Club.
- Boston Market – Free cookie every birthday as part of the Rotisserie Rewards program.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Members of the Blazin’ Rewards get free birthday wings on their birthday.
- California Pizza Kitchen – Get a free dessert on your birthday by joining CPK Rewards.
- Caribou Coffee – Every birthday, get a free beverage by being part of Caribou Perks.
- Chili’s – Get a free sweet treat on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.
- Chick-fil-A – Free cookies every birthday by signing up for Chick-fil-A One.
- Cold Stone Creamery - Buy one, get one free creation when you register for My cold Stone Club Rewards.
- Culver’s – Free sundaes for MyCulvers members every birthday.
- Del Taco – Get a free regular-sized shake with Del Yeah Rewards on your birthday.
- Denny’s – Enjoy a free grand slam breakfast on your birthday when you join Denny’s Rewards.
- Dunkin Donuts – DD Perks members get a free beverage on their birthday.
- Einstein Bagels - Free egg sandwich on your birthday when you sign up for Schmear Society.
- Firehouse Subs – Every birthday, get a free medium sandwich when you join Firehouse Rewards.
- IHOP – Get a free stack of pancakes on your birthday with a MyHOP account.
- Jamba Juice – Blend up your birthday with a free smoothie with My Jamba Rewards.
- Jersey Mikes - Score a free sub with a MyMikes membership every year on your birthday.
- Joe’s Crab Shack – Get a free appetizer when you join Joe’s Catch e-club.
- Krispy Kreme - Free donut and coffee every birthday with a Krispy Kreme Rewards membership.
- Noodles & Company – Free dessert for Noodles Rewards members on their birthday.
- Olga’s Kitchen - Birthdays are sweeter with a free dessert when you join My Olga’s Rewards.
- Olive Garden – Get a free birthday slice on your special day, simply ask the server.
- Potbelly – If it’s your birthday, you will get a free cookie when you sign up for Potbelly Perks.
- Red Robin – Get a free burger and unlimited fries on your birthday with RedRobin Royalty.
- Smoothie King – Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members get a free smoothie every birthday.
- Starbucks – Free handcrafter beverage, food item or bottled beverage with Starbucks Rewards.
- Subway - Sign up for Subway MyWay Rewards and get a free six inch sub on your birthday.
- Taco Bell – Every birthday, get a free Baja Blast Breeze when you sign up for Taco Bell Rewards.
- TGI Fridays – Get a free dessert on your birthday with Friday Rewards.
- Tropical Smoothie Café - Get $2 off any menu item every birthday when you join Tropical Rewards.
- Wing Stop – Birthday go-ers who are part of “The Club” can get a free order of seasoned fries.
- Yogurtland – Get $5 off your order every birthday with Yogurtland RealRewards.