Fitness Friday: Working out like a Detroit Piston

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

This Fitness Friday, we're training with the Detroit Pistons' head strength and conditioning coach at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center..

DETROIT – We’re back at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center this Fitness Friday, training with the team’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Check out the video above to see the action.

About the Author:

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

