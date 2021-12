Some of the best food Southeast Michigan has to offer.

It’s time to take a look back at our favorite restaurants in Southeast Michigan featured this year in Brandon Roux’s Tasty Tuesday.

It’s been another great year of food! Be sure to support your local restaurants whenever you can. Enjoy our look back in time at our favorite Tasty Tuesday segments of the year.

Watch our 2021 best of Tasty Tuesday in the video player above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page