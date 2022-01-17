MLK Day: New Detroit on why we need to talk about race, how to move forward

DETROIT – Equality for all. That’s what Dr. King fought for and what he spoke of during his fight for civil rights.
As we commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., it’s important to remember the issues Dr. King fought to resolve, and how problems continue to persist today.
In this special video presentation from New Detroit, a group of local voices discuss the way forward on race relations, and share some of their experiences with racism.
Watch the New Detroit video “Conversations on Race” in the video player above.
New Detroit was formed in response to civil unrest in 1967 that uncovered a host of entrenched social and community ills. At the request of then Michigan Governor George Romney and Detroit Mayor Jerome Cavanagh, business executive Joseph L. Hudson, Jr. convened a unique coalition—the nation’s first—to identify what went wrong in July 1967, what needed to change, and how to make that change happen. (Read more here)
List of speakers in the video:
- Roland Hwang, American Citizen for Justice
- Jayesh Patel, Street Democracy
- Maria Salinas, Congress of Communities
- Malika Pryor, Detroit Historical Society
- Donna Givens Davidson, Eastside Community Network
- Andrew Stein, Executive Director, City Year Detroit
- Khary Turner, Executive Director, The Coleman A. Young Foundation
- Truman Hudson, Jr., EdD, Contract Manager, Family Medicine and Public Health Department, School of Medicine,
- Lecturer and Outreach & Marketing Specialist, Division of Teacher Education, College of Education, Wayne State University
- Steve Tobocman, Executive Director, Global Detroit
Video was produced and directed by, Marshalle Favors, Director of Community Engagement, New Detroit, by production company Reel Clever Films.