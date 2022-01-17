MLK Day: New Detroit on why we need to talk about race, how to move forward

As we commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., it’s important to remember the issues Dr. King fought to resolve, and how problems continue to persist today. In this special video presentation from New Detroit, a group of local voices discuss the way forward on race relations, and share some of their experiences with racism.

DETROIT – Equality for all. That’s what Dr. King fought for and what he spoke of during his fight for civil rights.

Watch the New Detroit video “Conversations on Race” in the video player above.

New Detroit was formed in response to civil unrest in 1967 that uncovered a host of entrenched social and community ills. At the request of then Michigan Governor George Romney and Detroit Mayor Jerome Cavanagh, business executive Joseph L. Hudson, Jr. convened a unique coalition—the nation’s first—to identify what went wrong in July 1967, what needed to change, and how to make that change happen. (Read more here)

List of speakers in the video:

Roland Hwang, American Citizen for Justice

Jayesh Patel, Street Democracy

Maria Salinas, Congress of Communities

Malika Pryor, Detroit Historical Society

Donna Givens Davidson, Eastside Community Network

Andrew Stein, Executive Director, City Year Detroit

Khary Turner, Executive Director, The Coleman A. Young Foundation

Truman Hudson, Jr., EdD, Contract Manager, Family Medicine and Public Health Department, School of Medicine,

Lecturer and Outreach & Marketing Specialist, Division of Teacher Education, College of Education, Wayne State University

Steve Tobocman, Executive Director, Global Detroit

Video was produced and directed by, Marshalle Favors, Director of Community Engagement, New Detroit, by production company Reel Clever Films.