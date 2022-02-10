34º

🔒 Watch progress update on Paula Tutman’s ceramics series: Figuring out next steps for installation

4-part series documents my ceramics journey

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Progress update from Paula. (WDIV)

This is an update after Part 3 as part of a 4-part series on Paula Tutman’s journey with clay and ceramics, and specifically a project she’s been working on for her home. Follow along and read more about the project here. (Part 4 will be the final installation, but we’ll have updates along the way)

Ugly ceramics fireplace surround update:

As I packed up the ceramic tiles I made for my cottage fireplace surround, I had a serious A-HA moment. I have no idea what I’m doing!!! I’ve never tiled anything.  I get mixed up (no pun intended) when distinguishing between adhesive and mortar. 

I’m still not completely sure if those terms are interchangeable.  But this does give me a push-pause to teach myself the art of laying tile. 

Luckily, I also practiced making the tiles to begin with.  A project I called Marsh Madness.  And so I’ll do a practice project before diving into the main event. Here’s my approach.

Watch this latest update for Paula’s ceramics series below:

What creative ways have you found to cope with pandemic life?

About the Author:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

