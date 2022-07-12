Tasty Tuesday: Petty Cash

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out Petty Cash: A new, upscale casual, new American fusion dining experience in Detroit.
Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.
Tasty Tuesday deal
Petty Cash is a restaurant offering dine-in only service at this time. Reservations are required.
The business is offering its Tasty Tuesday deal through the end of July. Each reservation confirmation comes with a complimentary hand-crafted mini drink with your meal.
Visit the restaurant’s website right here to learn more or make a reservation.