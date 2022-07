This Tasty Tuesday, we're getting a taste of soul food at Chef Greg's Soul-N-The Wall.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re getting a taste of soul food at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Chef Greg’s Soul-N-The Wall is offering $1 off any Boogaloo sandwich combo when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page right here to learn more.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)