We've hit the trifecta with this week's Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go offers delicious food that is good for you, and makes for easy carry out -- whether it's just for one meal, or a week's worth of meals.

DETROIT – We’ve hit the trifecta with this week’s Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go offers delicious food that is good for you, and makes for easy carry out -- whether it’s just for one meal, or a week’s worth of meals.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Aratham Gourmet to Go has three locations: one in Troy, one in Westland and one in Downtown Detroit.

All three locations are offering a Tasty Tuesday deal of buy two meals, get one free -- and get a free juice.

Visit Aratham’s website here for restaurant information.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)